Gary Holt has resigned "with great regret" as Livingston head coach.

Livingston are 10th in the Scottish Premiership, having taken only a point from their past five games, and Holt admitted he was considering his future following Saturday's loss to St Mirren.

After replacing Kenny Miller in August 2018, Holt led the newly-promoted club to ninth place and they finished fifth in last term's curtailed campaign.

"This is not a decision I have taken lightly," the 47-year-old said.

"But I feel it is the right time for me to step away. I am proud to say the work we have done over the past two years has resulted in great success, both on and off the pitch."

Head of football operations David Martindale and goalkeeping coach Tony Caig will take charge on an interim basis, with Livingston's next match a League Cup last-16 tie at home to Ayr United on Saturday.

Martindale says Holt's Livingston became a victim of their own success as they "raised everyone's expectations" with their achievements of the past two seasons.

"So when we don't quite hit those heights again it can feel like something needs to change and I totally understand Gary's thought process," said Martindale. "Gary can leave Livingston knowing he has left us in a better place than when he arrived."

Under former Scotland player Holt, Livingston's home form was the foundation of their top-six finish last term, with 28 points and just two defeats from 14 games the best record outside of Celtic and Rangers.

But this season they have lost five of eight games at the Tony Macaroni Arena and their away form - five points from a possible 21 - is the worst in the division.