Captain Gareth Dean (left) helped Brackley win the FA Trophy in 2018

FA Cup second round Venue: Prenton Park Date: Friday, 27 November Kick-off: 19:55 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, listen on BBC local radio and follow live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Brackley Town captain Gareth Dean has urged his team to "show the country what they're capable of" as they visit Tranmere in the FA Cup second round.

Friday's tie will be live on BBC Two, with National League North's Brackley ranked 56 places below their hosts.

They are one of 14 non-league clubs who are one win from the chance of drawing a Premier League side in round three.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us to do something that you dream of," said Dean.

He told BBC Radio Northampton: "The majority of the people tuning in are going to want us to win so we've just got to use that energy and put that into our performance."

A penalty shootout win over Bishop's Stortford sent Brackley into the second round for the third time in eight seasons but Kevin Wilkin's side have never reached the third round of the competition.

Since the draw for round two was made, their League Two opponents Tranmere, who were then managerless, have won all three of their league games and appointed Keith Hill as their new boss.

"Stranger things have happened in my lifetime than Brackley going up to Tranmere and winning that football match, but we understand what that will take," Dean said.

"We've got the opportunity to show the country what we're capable of doing on a football pitch, which for me is an enjoyable opportunity and something that we might not ever have again."