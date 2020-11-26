Match ends, Dundalk 1, SK Rapid Wien 3.
Dundalk went down to a fourth defeat from four games in Europa League Group B as they lost 3-1 to Rapid Vienna at Oriel Park on Thursday.
Christoph Knasmuellner smashed the ball into the top corner for the 10th-minute opener, then Ercan Kara headed home the second after 37 minutes.
Nathan Oduwa missed a penalty for the hosts before Kara netted his second on 58 minutes with a stunning finish.
Chris Shields grabbed a consolation with a spot-kick after the hour mark.
Shields scored his penalty after Oduwa had been taken down in the area.
Rapid Vienna remain third in Group B but draw level with Molde on six points, six adrift of leaders Arsenal who have a maximum 12 points from four victories.
Dundalk lost at home to Molde and away to Arsenal in their opening two games, then came out on the wrong side of a seven-goal thriller in Austria - beaten 4-3 by Rapid Vienna on 5 November.
Defensive frailty played a part in Rapid's opener at Oriel Park as Sean Hoare was twice unable to clear the ball, allowing Knasmuellner the opportunity to put the visitors in the lead.
A pinpoint cross from Thorsten Schick was met by Kara to score his first goal of the game - his headed effort seemingly getting a touch off goalkeeper Gary Rogers before finding the net.
Dundalk passed up the chance to get themselves back into the match when Oduwa poked his 49th-minute penalty wide and 11 minutes later it was 3-0 as Kara completed a crisp passing move by Rapid.
Shields netted his penalty in the 63rd minute to reduce his side's deficit.
Line-ups
Dundalk
- 1Rogers
- 4HoareSubstituted forKellyat 45'minutes
- 44Boyle
- 21ClearyBooked at 82mins
- 2Gannon
- 5Shields
- 10SloggettSubstituted forMurrayat 72'minutes
- 23DummiganBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLeahyat 81'minutes
- 22ColovicSubstituted forMcEleneyat 45'minutes
- 29McMillanSubstituted forOduwaat 45'minutes
- 7Duffy
Substitutes
- 3Gartland
- 6Flores
- 8Mountney
- 11McEleney
- 15Leahy
- 16Murray
- 17Oduwa
- 20McCarey
- 24Wynne
- 27Kelly
- 30Corcoran
Rapid Vienna
- 25Gartler
- 22Stojkovic
- 20Hofmann
- 4Barac
- 31Ullmann
- 28KnasmüllnerSubstituted forDemirat 81'minutes
- 14GrahovacBooked at 9mins
- 13Schick
- 9FountasSubstituted forSchusterat 66'minutes
- 40IbrahimogluSubstituted forAraseat 55'minutes
- 29KaraSubstituted forKitagawaat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Strebinger
- 6Sonnleitner
- 19Alar
- 21Unger
- 30Greiml
- 32Kitagawa
- 36Arase
- 37Sulzbacher
- 42Schuster
- 48Demir
- Referee:
- Tamás Bognár
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundalk 1, SK Rapid Wien 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kelede Nathan Oduwa (Dundalk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Michael Duffy.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kelede Nathan Oduwa (Dundalk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Cleary.
Post update
Sean Michael Murray (Dundalk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Maximilian Hofmann (SK Rapid Wien).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kelede Nathan Oduwa (Dundalk) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Michael Duffy with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Dundalk. Conceded by Lion Schuster.
Post update
Patrick McEleney (Dundalk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lion Schuster (SK Rapid Wien).
Post update
Attempt saved. Daniel Kelly (Dundalk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Michael Murray.
Post update
Patrick McEleney (Dundalk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lion Schuster (SK Rapid Wien).
Post update
Foul by Filip Stojkovic (SK Rapid Wien).
Post update
Michael Duffy (Dundalk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Daniel Cleary (Dundalk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Filip Stojkovic (SK Rapid Wien) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Cleary (Dundalk).
Substitution
Substitution, SK Rapid Wien. Yusuf Demir replaces Christoph Knasmüllner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundalk. Darragh John Leahy replaces Cameron Dummigan.