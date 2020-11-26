Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Greg Sloggett and Srdjan Grahova in action during the Europa League game at Oriel Park

Dundalk went down to a fourth defeat from four games in Europa League Group B as they lost 3-1 to Rapid Vienna at Oriel Park on Thursday.

Christoph Knasmuellner smashed the ball into the top corner for the 10th-minute opener, then Ercan Kara headed home the second after 37 minutes.

Nathan Oduwa missed a penalty for the hosts before Kara netted his second on 58 minutes with a stunning finish.

Chris Shields grabbed a consolation with a spot-kick after the hour mark.

Shields scored his penalty after Oduwa had been taken down in the area.

Rapid Vienna remain third in Group B but draw level with Molde on six points, six adrift of leaders Arsenal who have a maximum 12 points from four victories.

Dundalk lost at home to Molde and away to Arsenal in their opening two games, then came out on the wrong side of a seven-goal thriller in Austria - beaten 4-3 by Rapid Vienna on 5 November.

Defensive frailty played a part in Rapid's opener at Oriel Park as Sean Hoare was twice unable to clear the ball, allowing Knasmuellner the opportunity to put the visitors in the lead.

A pinpoint cross from Thorsten Schick was met by Kara to score his first goal of the game - his headed effort seemingly getting a touch off goalkeeper Gary Rogers before finding the net.

Dundalk passed up the chance to get themselves back into the match when Oduwa poked his 49th-minute penalty wide and 11 minutes later it was 3-0 as Kara completed a crisp passing move by Rapid.

Shields netted his penalty in the 63rd minute to reduce his side's deficit.