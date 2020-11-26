Last updated on .From the section Football

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels takes a training session ahead of Friday's game

Women's Euros qualifier: Northern Ireland v Belarus Date: Friday, 27 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Venue: Seaview, Belfast Coverage: Live video coverage on the BBC Sport website, BBCiPlayer and BBC Red Button

Defender Ashley Hutton says Northern Ireland are hoping to create history by qualifying for the play-offs for a major tournament for the first time.

If NI beat Belarus on Friday and the Faroe Islands next Tuesday they will be assured of a play-off for the 2022 European Championship finals.

"Northern Ireland have never been in this position before so it's exciting going into the last two games.

"We have that hope and belief that we can make the play-offs," said Hutton.

"We're really excited as a group. There is a buzz about the place, that sense of togetherness in the team and everyone wants to do well for each other," added the Linfield player, who has won 106 caps.

"We want to get over the line but we will take one match at a time. For us the most important thing right now is Belarus on Friday night."

Northern Ireland drew two and lost two of their opening four fixtures in Group C, before away wins over the Faroese (6-0) and Belarus (1-0) set them up for a crack at securing a play-off berth.

With Norway having already qualified as group winners, only one of Wales or Northern Ireland can earn a chance to make the finals, with both teams battling for second place in the group.

Wales, currently second, are three points clear of Northern Ireland in third, but have played one game more.

If Northern Ireland win their two remaining games, both being played in Belfast, they will guarantee runner-up place and at least a play-off spot.

Wales need to beat Belarus in their sole remaining fixture and hope Northern Ireland drop points in either of their two games.

Should both teams finish on the same number of points, Northern Ireland will finish higher by virtue of scoring two away goals in their 2-2 draw in Newport last year.

Qualifying campaign 'a team effort'

Hutton says qualifying for a play-off place would rank as "one of the best memories of my career in women's football and mark the next generation of players coming through".

"It would be a great achievement to make the play-offs and if we were to qualify off the back of that we would be delighted as a team.

"Belarus like to play the long ball so we're going to have to be switched on at the back.

"If we can keep a clean sheet we know we can score, with the likes of Rachel Furness, Lauren Wade and Kirsty McGuinness who all have that ability to get forward and score goals.

"It's been a team effort throughout the campaign and we all have to be 100% switched on in this game."

'The biggest game of their lives'

Former Northern Ireland international Dean Shiels, who assists manager Kenny Shiels, his father, in coaching the women's national team believes many of the members of the squad are "playing the biggest game of their lives".

"We don't want to let this opportunity pass us by," said Dean.

"A lot of the older players have gone through the hard yards over the years and really deserve this opportunity.

"We have won our last two games where that expectation and pressure have been there and the squad have handled it really well.

"There is so much confidence in the group. They are mentally tough and their togetherness is what is bringing this team together and getting the wins."