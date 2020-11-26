Neil Lennon's Celtic were badly exposed again by Sparta Prague

Neil Lennon has "no reason" to believe Celtic cannot turn around their form, despite a second 4-1 defeat by Sparta Prague ending their European hopes.

Defeat means the Scottish champions cannot reach the Europa League knockout phase and have lost four times in nine games in all competitions.

Celtic, with two games in hand, trail Premiership Rangers by 11 points.

"I don't think it's a major football issue, it's more psychological than anything else," said Lennon.

"I've been in situations like this before as a manager. I've been in situations like this as a player so there's no reason for me to believe that we won't turn it around.

"They're an excellent group. They're just lacking a little bit of unity at the minute. I don't know if it's because we living though a pandemic and it's not normal, there are things that are maybe out of their control a little bit. I think they're missing the atmosphere in the stadiums as well. We have to try and remedy that, adapt to that."

