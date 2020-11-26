Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Stuart McCall had two spells with Bradford as a player and is in his third as a manager

Bradford City manager Stuart McCall has signed a one-year contract extension.

Former Scotland international McCall, 56, returned for a third spell as Bantams manager in February.

Bradford are 20th in League Two and two points above the drop zone after just three wins in their opening 13 matches.

"Nobody is happy with where we currently are in the league table, and the determination and drive comes from trying to rectify that," McCall told the club website. external-link

"To have the backing and longevity is encouraging, because it gives us time to look at things and plan on changing the fortunes of the club.

"I have the hunger and desire to be here for a long time and get this club turned around. That is my ambition and aim."

Assistant manager Kenny Black has also penned a new one-year deal until the end of the 2021-22 season.