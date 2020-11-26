Last updated on .From the section Football

What happened next? If you know, you know - and if not, you can find out on Friday

It was a brilliant, notorious performance from the legendary Diego Maradona - and you will be able to experience it again, or enjoy it for the first time, on the BBC.

The date? 22 June 1986. The venue? Estadio Azteca, Mexico City. The game? Argentina v England in the World Cup quarter-final.

On Friday, we are giving you the chance to watch the match in full on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer in honour of the Argentina great, who died on Wednesday aged 60.

There will also be an accompanying live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app for you to share your thoughts on the classic game and join the wider conversation.

The match will 'kick off' at 17:00 GMT.

The full replay will only be available in the UK, with the live text commentary available worldwide.