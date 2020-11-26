Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Benfica's Pizzi slots in a late equaliser for Benfica at Ibrox

Rangers must consider their draw with Benfica as a positive result, says manager Steven Gerrard, despite the late collapse denying them a Europa League knockout spot.

Gerrard's side conceded twice in the final 12 minutes at Ibrox having been 2-0 up, after losing a 3-1 lead in Lisbon three weeks earlier.

Had they held on, the Ibrox side would have clinched a place in the last 32.

"They are a Champions League team," Gerrard said of Benfica.

"They have a great manager with a great pedigree so we have to be positive about the result.

"Over the 90 minutes it was a fair result - even at 2-0 I didn't think we deserved to be two in front."

Rangers also conceded twice late on in Portugal as 10-man Benfica came back to draw 3-3.

However, qualification for the next round is still firmly in their hands, with a victory against Standard Liege at Ibrox next Thursday enough to see them through.

Gerrard's men remain unbeaten this season, having played 22 matches, and the Rangers manager believes the late blow is a lesson for his players.

"We had to empty the tank for 70-75 minutes and we tired as a group," he said. "That's when we had a few complications. That's a learning experience for us.

"We don't really play this kind of team domestically so we need to keep learning and growing, trying to add better players, so in the future we become better and stronger towards the end of games."