Barnsley v Bournemouth

Michal Helik (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 1Walton
- 26Sollbauer
- 30Helik
- 6Andersen
- 7Brittain
- 8Kane
- 27Mowatt
- 4Styles
- 29Adeboyejo
- 11Chaplin
- 9WoodrowBooked at 32mins
Substitutes
- 16Thomas
- 19Schmidt
- 21Palmer
- 22Oduor
- 24Halme
- 25Miller
- 28Frieser
- 32James
- 40Collins
Bournemouth
- 1Begovic
- 6Mepham
- 3S Cook
- 5Kelly
- 15A Smith
- 29Billing
- 16L Cook
- 7Brooks
- 21Rico
- 9Solanke
- 14Surridge
Substitutes
- 4Gosling
- 19Stanislas
- 20Riquelme
- 23Travers
- 24Ofoborh
- 25Simpson
- 26Kilkenny
- 32Anthony
- 33Zemura
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Sam Surridge (Bournemouth).
Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mads Andersen (Barnsley).
Booking
Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Herbie Kane (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Adam Smith (Bournemouth).
Callum Styles (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Chris Mepham (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Victor Adeboyejo (Barnsley).
Offside, Barnsley. Michael Sollbauer tries a through ball, but Cauley Woodrow is caught offside.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jack Walton.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Brooks.
Offside, Bournemouth. Adam Smith tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.
Sam Surridge (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michal Helik (Barnsley).
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 0, Bournemouth 1. Philip Billing (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Smith.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Diego Rico.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Philip Billing.
Attempt saved. Mads Andersen (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Herbie Kane.
Match report to follow.