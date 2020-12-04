Championship
BarnsleyBarnsley0BournemouthAFC Bournemouth1

Barnsley v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Barnsley

  • 1Walton
  • 26Sollbauer
  • 30Helik
  • 6Andersen
  • 7Brittain
  • 8Kane
  • 27Mowatt
  • 4Styles
  • 29Adeboyejo
  • 11Chaplin
  • 9WoodrowBooked at 32mins

Substitutes

  • 16Thomas
  • 19Schmidt
  • 21Palmer
  • 22Oduor
  • 24Halme
  • 25Miller
  • 28Frieser
  • 32James
  • 40Collins

Bournemouth

  • 1Begovic
  • 6Mepham
  • 3S Cook
  • 5Kelly
  • 15A Smith
  • 29Billing
  • 16L Cook
  • 7Brooks
  • 21Rico
  • 9Solanke
  • 14Surridge

Substitutes

  • 4Gosling
  • 19Stanislas
  • 20Riquelme
  • 23Travers
  • 24Ofoborh
  • 25Simpson
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 32Anthony
  • 33Zemura
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Michal Helik (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Sam Surridge (Bournemouth).

  3. Post update

    Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mads Andersen (Barnsley).

  5. Booking

    Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Herbie Kane (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Adam Smith (Bournemouth).

  8. Post update

    Callum Styles (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Chris Mepham (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Victor Adeboyejo (Barnsley).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Barnsley. Michael Sollbauer tries a through ball, but Cauley Woodrow is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jack Walton.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Brooks.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Bournemouth. Adam Smith tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Sam Surridge (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Michal Helik (Barnsley).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Barnsley 0, Bournemouth 1. Philip Billing (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Smith.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Diego Rico.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Philip Billing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mads Andersen (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Herbie Kane.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth1686226161030
2Norwich158431914528
3Watford157621911827
4Reading158342419527
5Bristol City158341915427
6Brentford157532213926
7Swansea157531710726
8Stoke157442218425
9Blackburn1573529171224
10Middlesbrough156631610624
11Luton156451418-422
12Cardiff155552013720
13Millwall154831312120
14Barnsley165471718-119
15Preston156182023-319
16Huddersfield155371822-418
17QPR154561722-517
18Birmingham153751114-316
19Coventry153571525-1014
20Rotherham153481420-613
21Nottm Forest15348917-813
22Wycombe15249721-1410
23Sheff Wed15366813-59
24Derby15159722-158
View full Championship table

Top Stories