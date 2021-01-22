Aston Villa v Newcastle United

TEAM NEWS
Aston Villa's John McGinn serves a one-match ban after accumulating five bookings but Matt Targett should feature after being substituted as a precaution at Manchester City.
Kortney Hause remains out with a foot injury, while Trezeguet has returned to training following a hamstring problem.
Newcastle United have no new fitness concerns and welcome back Ryan Fraser from suspension.
Allan Saint-Maximin and Federico Fernandez are still sidelined.
- Villa boss Smith fumes at "pathetic" offside decision
- Why was Man City's goal allowed to stand?
- Can Bruce offer Newcastle hope for future?
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Aston Villa's solitary victory in the past 14 league meetings came at home last season.
- Villa can win successive Premier League home matches against Newcastle for only the second time.
- Newcastle have failed to score in three Premier League away meetings since a 2-1 triumph at Villa Park in September 2013.
Aston Villa
- Aston Villa have sustained three defeats in a row in all competitions, conceding eight goals in total.
- They could lose their opening three league matches of a calendar year for the first time since 2001.
- However, Villa can keep a clean sheet in three successive Premier League home games for the first time since December 2012.
- Club leading scorer Ollie Watkins has gone nine league appearances without a goal.
- Ross Barkley has scored five Premier League goals against Newcastle United, two more than versus any other club.
- Emiliano Martinez has kept eight clean sheets this season, second only to the 10 by Manchester City's Ederson.
Newcastle United
- Newcastle are winless in seven Premier League games (D2, L5). The Magpies could lose four consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time since May 2018.
- Their current run of six successive away losses in all competitions is their longest sequence of defeats on the road since a 10-match streak between December 2015 and April 2016.
- The Magpies have converted just 22% of their attempts on goal in the past 11 games, scoring eight goals from 36 shots on target.
- Andy Carroll scored his first senior career hat-trick in his first appearance against Aston Villa in August 2010. However, he has failed to score in the subsequent six league meetings.
- Callum Wilson has scored two goals in nine games, following a run of six in his first seven Premier League appearances at Newcastle.