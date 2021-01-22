Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Premier League
Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith
Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith was sent off during the defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa's John McGinn serves a one-match ban after accumulating five bookings but Matt Targett should feature after being substituted as a precaution at Manchester City.

Kortney Hause remains out with a foot injury, while Trezeguet has returned to training following a hamstring problem.

Newcastle United have no new fitness concerns and welcome back Ryan Fraser from suspension.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Federico Fernandez are still sidelined.

Newcastle United could lose their opening four league matches of a calendar year for the first time in their history

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Aston Villa's solitary victory in the past 14 league meetings came at home last season.
  • Villa can win successive Premier League home matches against Newcastle for only the second time.
  • Newcastle have failed to score in three Premier League away meetings since a 2-1 triumph at Villa Park in September 2013.

Aston Villa

  • Aston Villa have sustained three defeats in a row in all competitions, conceding eight goals in total.
  • They could lose their opening three league matches of a calendar year for the first time since 2001.
  • However, Villa can keep a clean sheet in three successive Premier League home games for the first time since December 2012.
  • Club leading scorer Ollie Watkins has gone nine league appearances without a goal.
  • Ross Barkley has scored five Premier League goals against Newcastle United, two more than versus any other club.
  • Emiliano Martinez has kept eight clean sheets this season, second only to the 10 by Manchester City's Ederson.

Newcastle United

  • Newcastle are winless in seven Premier League games (D2, L5). The Magpies could lose four consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time since May 2018.
  • Their current run of six successive away losses in all competitions is their longest sequence of defeats on the road since a 10-match streak between December 2015 and April 2016.
  • The Magpies have converted just 22% of their attempts on goal in the past 11 games, scoring eight goals from 36 shots on target.
  • Andy Carroll scored his first senior career hat-trick in his first appearance against Aston Villa in August 2010. However, he has failed to score in the subsequent six league meetings.
  • Callum Wilson has scored two goals in nine games, following a run of six in his first seven Premier League appearances at Newcastle.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd19124336251140
2Man City18115231131838
3Leicester19122535211438
4Liverpool1997337221534
5Tottenham1896333171633
6Everton1710252821732
7West Ham199552722532
8Chelsea1985633231029
9Southampton188552621529
10Arsenal198382319427
11Aston Villa1682629181126
12Leeds187293034-423
13Crystal Palace196582233-1123
14Wolves196492129-822
15Newcastle185491830-1219
16Burnley185491022-1219
17Brighton193882229-717
18Fulham1826101527-1212
19West Brom1925121543-2811
20Sheff Utd1912161032-225
View full Premier League table

