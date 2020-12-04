Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South0Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0

Queen of the South v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Leighfield
  • 33Gibson
  • 4Buchanan
  • 5Obileye
  • 3Maxwell
  • 7Fitzpatrick
  • 8Pybus
  • 6McKee
  • 17Joseph
  • 10Shields
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 2Nortey
  • 9Goss
  • 12McCabe
  • 15McGrory
  • 16East
  • 18McKechnie
  • 20Ferguson

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 6Devine
  • 24Deas
  • 16Harper
  • 19Kennedy
  • 18Allardice
  • 12MacGregor
  • 17Storey
  • 11Sutherland
  • 7Keatings

Substitutes

  • 2Duffy
  • 4Welsh
  • 10Doran
  • 14Vincent
  • 21MacKay
  • 27MacKay
  • 77Todorov
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Keatings (Inverness CT) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline5410125713
2Hearts5401135812
3Raith Rovers5311145910
4Ayr52217528
5Inverness CT62228718
6Morton521248-47
7Queen of Sth6123811-35
8Dundee5122712-55
9Arbroath502328-62
10Alloa5014413-91
