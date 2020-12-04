Queen of the South v Inverness CT

Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Leighfield
- 33Gibson
- 4Buchanan
- 5Obileye
- 3Maxwell
- 7Fitzpatrick
- 8Pybus
- 6McKee
- 17Joseph
- 10Shields
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 2Nortey
- 9Goss
- 12McCabe
- 15McGrory
- 16East
- 18McKechnie
- 20Ferguson
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 22McKay
- 6Devine
- 24Deas
- 16Harper
- 19Kennedy
- 18Allardice
- 12MacGregor
- 17Storey
- 11Sutherland
- 7Keatings
Substitutes
- 2Duffy
- 4Welsh
- 10Doran
- 14Vincent
- 21MacKay
- 27MacKay
- 77Todorov
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt saved. Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. James Keatings (Inverness CT) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.