Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs, St Johnstone, Hearts
Celtic centre-back Christopher Jullien is "not worried" about manager Neil Lennon's future and is confident the team will soon reach the performance level of last season. (Herald)
Lennon is "delusional" over the team's form after defeat to Sparta Prague made it two wins in nine, and the board now have a huge decision over whether to sack him, says former Celtic striker Chris Sutton. (Sun)
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has urged the Scottish government to follow England's lead and allow supporters back to stadiums. (Daily Record)
Hibernian owner Ron Gordon hopes to appoint a new chief executive within a month after Leeann Dempster announced she is ending her six-year tenure. (Edinburgh Evening News)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says it's an honour to be named the club's fourth greatest player of all time in a new book. (Courier)
Ross County's squad is depleted by "eight or nine injuries", says manager Stuart Kettlewell, as they prepare to face Celtic in the League Cup last 16 on Sunday. (Press & Journal)
Hearts will hold talks with left-back Stephen Kingsley as they aim to extend his contract beyond the end of this season. (Scotsman)