Spurs beat Arsenal in a north London derby behind closed doors in July

Tottenham have announced plans for 2,000 fans to attend the north London derby against Arsenal on 6 December.

Spurs are one of 10 Premier League sides in tier two areas, where up to 2,000 people are allowed at outdoor sports venues after lockdown in England ends on 2 December.

The other 10 teams are all in tier three, where no fans are allowed.

Spurs said they will allocate the tickets via a ballot for season-ticket holders and executive members only.

It will be the first match in front of spectators at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since the FA Cup fifth-round game against Norwich on 4 March.

Liverpool have also set out their plans for 2,000 fans to watch their Premier League match against Wolves at Anfield on the same day.

Supporters will all be seated in the main stand, and the ballot will only be open to fans who live in the Liverpool City Region - an area that covers the boroughs of Liverpool, Halton, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral. Applicants must be season-ticket holders or members with at least 19 credits from the 2018-19 Premier League campaign.

Tottenham's home match against Brighton in the Women's Super League at The Hive in Barnet on 6 December will have a "limited capacity of fans", with more details to follow.

Arsenal will be the first Premier League club to be able to host home fans, for their Europa League tie with Rapid Vienna on 3 December.

The first Premier League fixture to welcome fans could be West Ham v Manchester United on 5 December, before Chelsea take on Leeds later that day.

West Ham boss David Moyes said the club are "really looking forward to getting supporters back" to London Stadium.

"We'd have liked to have had more, but it's a start," he added. "Hopefully the quicker we can get to bigger numbers, the better."

Spurs have also set out their Covid-19 protocols for fans to observe when attending matches.

Starting from 72 hours before kick-off, all attendees will be sent a health questionnaire to complete and confirm they do not currently have coronavirus symptoms and will not travel to the game if they develop symptoms.

The club have also created a supporter code of conduct that they will ask fans to agree to before applying for tickets.

Liverpool have similarly created a code of conduct that will be launched in the coming days, while fans must complete a heath declaration at the point of ticket purchase.

What have other clubs decided?

Arsenal - No ticket ballot for the Europa League game against Rapid Vienna at Emirates Stadium on 3 December, with a 'first come, first served' priority sale for gold and premium members.

The Gunners will hold a ticket ballot for their match with Burnley on 13 December and for all subsequent home Premier League game. More information on the balloting process will be available next week.

Everton - Ticket ballot will only be open to season ticket and hospitality members. Eligible fans will be contacted soon with details of the ballot process for the next game at Goodison Park against Chelsea on 12 December.

Southampton - Tickets will be available to season-ticket holders. Club still working on a method to distribute tickets and will provide information on how to be considered for selection soon.