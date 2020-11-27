Last updated on .From the section European Football

Joleon Lescott scored his only England goal against France at Euro 2012

Former England defender Joleon Lescott has joined Spanish fourth-tier side Racing Murcia, the club have said.

Lescott, 38, retired in 2017 after a 17-year career with spells at Wolves, Everton, Manchester City, West Brom, Aston Villa, AEK Athens and Sunderland.

He won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and League Cup after a £22m move to City in 2009.

Racing said Lescott will play in their Copa del Rey first-round tie against La Liga side Levante on 16 December.

"Our president Morris Pagniello and Racing Murcia are happy to announce the signing of English star Joleon Lescott, who will play in our Copa del Rey fixture against Levante," the club said.

Lescott, who played more than 600 professional appearances, won 26 caps for England between 2007 and 2013, scoring his only goal against France at Euro 2012.