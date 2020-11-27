Last updated on .From the section Newport

Newport County's defence tries to contain Phil Foden of Manchester City during an FA Cup Fifth Round at Rodney Parade

Newport County boss Michael Flynn says the Exiles' FA Cup success in recent years affected their League Two form.

County have entertained Tottenham, Man City, Leicester and Leeds in recent seasons and hope to repeat the feat by beating Salford City in round two.

Flynn thinks he now has a squad to cope in dual competitions with the Exiles currently leading League Two.

"We've got a better squad this season so I'm hoping we might get away with both," Flynn told BBC Sport Wales.

"Yeah, looking back 100% [it affected us].

"It's ok when you've got big squads, quality players in every position and I know we have."

The Exiles reached the fourth round in 2018 before petering out and finishing the season eleventh in League Two.

The following season they made a first appearance in the fifth round for 70 years, before losing to eventual winners Manchester City.

That season they finished seventh in the table but only after ending the campaign with a ten game unbeaten run after poor form immediately following their cup exit.

"Lennie Lawrence [former Newport management consultant] would always say 'cup success means league failure'," Flynn added.

"I didn't believe him at first but the longer you saw it and the longer we did it, it happened more.

"It's not just the fact that there's the games, the injuries we picked up, the more travelling we had to do, the excitement around the big games that we've had, there's a lot of factors."

Newport are dreaming of another glamour tie with a Premier League club if they can get past Salford in Saturday's second round clash at Rodney Parade.

Victory would give them a fourth successive third round appearance and a much needed financial boost with lower league clubs severely affected by the loss of match day revenue having been forced to play in empty stadiums during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's important every season," Flynn added.

"You can look back to when we played Leeds and Tottenham, that cleared debt.

"That was just as important so we're in a better position now due to the FA Cup runs.

"It's a proud thing for us, me and the staff and the players that we've been able to provide the club with a financial lifeline."