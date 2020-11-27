Last updated on .From the section Coventry

After spending the last two seasons with Birmingham City, Lee Camp finds himself back at St Andrew's

Coventry have signed Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Lee Camp as a free agent on a two-month contract.

The 36-year-old ex-Derby County, QPR, Nottingham Forest, Rotherham United and Birmingham City keeper has come in as cover after first-choice Marko Marosi suffered a fractured cheekbone.

Camp had been without a club since leaving Birmingham on 1 August following the expiry of his contract.

But he now finds himself back at St Andrew's, Coventry's temporary home.

Camp spent two seasons with Blues as first-choice keeper, making 86 appearances in all competitions after signing on a free transfer after a year on the bench with Cardiff City.

He has also racked up time at Burton Albion (loan), Norwich City (loan), West Bromwich Albion, AFC Bournemouth and Sunderland (loan).

The Sky Blues, who are 21st in the Championship, are away this Saturday to one of Camp's former clubs, Championship leaders Norwich.

Coventry's only other available keeper is Ben Wilson. who came on for the final three minutes following Marosi's injury-time collision with Cardiff captain Sean Morrison.

