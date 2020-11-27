Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Joe Pritchard began his career at Tottenham, but did not make a first team appearance for the Premier League club

Accrington Stanley midfielder Joe Pritchard has signed a new deal to extend his stay at the club until 2023.

The 24-year-old has started each of Accrington's 11 League One games this season, scoring two goals.

He moved to Stanley on a free transfer from Bolton in the summer of 2019 and has agreed a two-year deal with an option for a further 12 months.

"This is a massive step in my career and I'm absolutely over the moon," he told the club website. external-link

"Last season, I was not starting every game but it's what I needed in my career. I needed some appearances and I got plenty more than I expected last season.

"This year, I have really kicked on and feel like I have stepped into my shoes and am performing well for the club."