Darnell Fisher joined Preston from Rotherham in July 2017

Preston defender Darnell Fisher has been found guilty of violent conduct and banned for three matches by the Football Association.

Fisher grabbed the genitals of Sheffield Wednesday forward Callum Paterson while marking him at a corner.

Preston won the Championship match 1-0.

In a statement external-link Preston said they had reminded Fisher of his "responsibility to the public perception of the game and to his club, and that a repeat of the incident would not be tolerated".

Fisher will miss Preston's trip to Watford on Saturday as well as games against AFC Bournemouth and Wycombe Wanderers.