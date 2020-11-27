Snoddy (second from right) was officiating in the World Cup for the first time in the match

A former Irish League referee has recalled how he prepared to officiate Diego Maradona at the World Cup by taking charge of a match in Northern Ireland's Amateur League.

Alan Snoddy was a referee's assistant for Argentina's 1-1 draw with Italy in the group stages of Mexico 1986.

Snoddy reflected on what was then the biggest game of his career after Maradona died on Wednesday.

"I found out just a few days beforehand that I'd be doing that game," he said.

For a man who was one of the most high-profile Irish League referees during a 25-year career before retiring in 2003, his final fixture before travelling to Mexico will likely surprise many.

"Believe it or not, it was Bangor Young Men against Kelvin Old Boys in the Amateur League," he explained. "I went from taking charge of that on 8 May to being linesman for Argentina v Italy less than a month later.

"What I was trying to do was keep as fit as I could. There was a four-week break between the Irish League season ending, so I was just doing all I could to prolong my season and keep my fitness up."

'I had to quickly switch into game mode'

Maradona lifted the 1986 World Cup for Argentina after beating West Germany in the final

Looking back on the experience of the match, in which Maradona scored in a 1-1 draw, Snoddy said he had to quickly get focused after first being taken aback at being in the company of the Argentine captain and a host of famous names.

"My clearest memory from the day was standing in the tunnel waiting to go onto the pitch," he continued.

"I remember turning around and all of a sudden seeing Diego Maradona and all of these famous world-class players standing behind me.

"It probably shouldn't have been a shock, but it was, though I think reality quickly kicked in that we were about to start a match in the World Cup finals.

"I was there to do a job so had to quickly compose myself and focus on the game, remember that it didn't matter who the players were and that I had to just take each decision as it came.

"That is something that is very clear in my mind when I look back. I had no problem switching into game mode."

No problem with Maradona

Snoddy later refereed Morocco's win over Portugal in Mexico and went to referee eventual winners Germany in the 1990 World Cup group stages, as well as doing linesman for four other matches.

He does not recall having to make any major decisions involving eventual World Cup-winning captain Maradona, and spoke of his delight at not having to rule on the infamous 'Hand of God' goal that the Argentine scored in his side's quarter-final win over England.

"I was so concentrated on my next decision I probably just didn't appreciate what was in front of me. There was no mingling with players apart from a handshake at the end of the match.

"I never had any problems with Maradona. Obviously the 'Hand of God' issue was a completely different scenario but that happens. That was one to avoid for an official."