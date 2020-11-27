Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen had 300 fans at Pittodrie for the game against Kilmarnock in September

Aberdeen are urging the Scottish government to allow a limited number of fans at their next three home games.

The Scottish Premiership club aim to have 1,000 season-ticket holders at Ross County's visit on 12 December and 2,000 against St Johnstone on Boxing Day and Dundee United on 2 January.

Aberdeen is in tier two of Covid-19 restrictions, with fans only permitted in stadia in levels one and zero.

The club's application is endorsed by professor Gary Macfarlane.

He is chair in epidemiology at the University of Aberdeen and also involved with NHS Grampian as an honorary consultant in the department of public health.

Prof Macfarlane says the "impressively robust and detailed" plans "fully take account of the measures recommended by the Scottish government to control the spread of the virus in such settings."

He added: "It is my view that the highly-regulated, outdoor environment at Pittodrie, tested with just over 2,000 fans socially distanced at two metres, would ensure that the risk to individuals is extremely low."

In the seven days up to 24 November, there were 200 positive Covid-19 cases in the City of Aberdeen local authority.

Aberdeen staged a successful test event with 300 fans at Pittodrie for Kilmarnock's visit in September. The SPFL this week requested an emergency meeting with first minister Nicola Sturgeon in an attempt to hasten the return of fans.