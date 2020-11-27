Cymru Premier round-up

Cymru Premier

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 27 November

Bala Town v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: The hosts rose a place to second in the table as they comfortably saw off winless Newtown at Maes Tegid since 2015. William Albert Evans claimed a first-half brace and after Matthew Williams hit back, Steve Leslie put the outcome beyond doubt.

Saturday, 28 November

Connah's Quay Nomads v Barry Town; 13:30 GMT

Caernarfon Town v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 GMT

Flint Town United v Cardiff Met; 14:30 GMT

The New Saints v Aberystwyth Town; 14:30 GMT

Sunday, 29 November

Penybont v Cefn Druids; 14:30 GMT

Tuesday, 1 December

Caernarfon Town v Bala Town; 19:45 GMT

Cardiff Met v Newtown; 19:45 GMT

Connah's Quay Nomads v Flint Town United; 19:45 GMT

Haverfordwest County v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 GMT

Wednesday, 2 December

Cefn Druids v The New Saints; 19:45 GMT

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 29 November

Briton Ferry Llansawel v Cascade YC; 14:00 GMT

Cardiff City v Aberystwyth Town; 14:00 GMT

Cyncoed LFC v Port Talbot Town; 14:00 GMT

Swansea City v Cardiff Met; 14:00 GMT

