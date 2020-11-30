Northern Ireland are 90 minutes away from a historic play-off

Women's Euro 2022: Northern Ireland v Faroe Islands Venue: Seaview, Belfast Date: Tuesday, 1 December Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Live stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer

"We want to make sure we work hard to get better by bringing a positive energy and all those things that make a good football team. We are at a stage now where the girls are ready to go and take it forward."

They are the words of Kenny Shiels when he was appointed Northern Ireland boss in May 2019. Then, Northern Ireland were ranked 59th in the world and were firm outsiders to have a shot in Group C which contained favourites Norway and a strong Wales side.

However, 18 months on, Shiels and Northern Ireland stand on the brink of history.

Victory against the Faroe Islands on Tuesday will secure a first-ever play-off spot and a shot at making the rescheduled finals in 2022.

Here's how Northern Ireland went from unfancied and winless to standing on the cusp of a feel-good and historic result.

Northern Ireland 0-6 Norway

On paper, this looks like a bit of a hammering but it was a game that was crucial to Northern Ireland's learning process under Shiels.

Up against the former world and European champions, Shiels' early blueprint was clear to see. A switch from the defensive-minded approach of the past, Northern Ireland were playing out from the back and trying to keep possession at Seaview.

Ultimately, it was a baptism of fire against a world-class Norway outfit, who punished several mistakes at the back to turn on the style against the hosts.

In particular, Barcelona star Caroline Graham Hansen was in ruthless form and she bagged a hat-trick.

However, if you thought a heavy defeat would hinder the growing confidence and new-found approach of this Northern Ireland side then you would be very much mistaken.

Wales 2-2 Northern Ireland

They may not have known it at the time, but a night in Newport would be decisive in Northern Ireland's fortunes in Group C.

Wales, full of WSL players, came into the match on the back of a 6-0 win over the Faroe Islands, compared to the 6-0 defeat suffered by Shiels' side.

Simone Magill headed Northern Ireland into an unlikely lead, however the hosts hit back against the run of play through Angharad James and Kayleigh Green.

It looked like the dream was over for Shiels' young side, like many NI teams before them, against a side 27 places above them in the world rankings. However, Ashley Hutton hadn't read that script. In fact, she tore it up completely.

With basically the last kick of the match and on her 100th international appearance, the Linfield defender levelled the game at the death and sparked unforgettable scenes of celebration.

Two away goals against Wales would turn out to be vital and, to use the Jurgen Klopp analogy, it was almost the moment Northern Ireland went from "doubters to believers". They couldn't possibly do it, could they?

Norway 6-0 Northern Ireland

After the draw against Wales, the return fixture against Norway was never going to determine Northern Ireland's fate.

Just like at Seaview, Northern Ireland were outclassed by a brilliant side. Graham Hansen was once more in spectacular form and Northern Ireland will be glad to see the back of her in the group.

It was another learning experience and another hallmark of the Shiels era that then Linfield forward Caitlin McGuinness, now of Sion Swifts, was handed her debut from the start aged just 17.

In fact, nine of the 14 players used in Stavanger were from the domestic Women's Premiership, which again highlights Shiels' faith in youth and the prospects coming through in Northern Ireland.

It was a disappointing result, however the focus immediately switched for the remaining five matches.

Northern Ireland 0-0 Wales

After another heavy defeat by Norway, it would have been easy for Northern Ireland's confidence to slip ahead of Wales' visit to Seaview last November.

Instead of goal difference, teams level on points would be placed on their head-to-head results. The 2-2 draw in Wales put Northern Ireland in a promising position thanks to two away goals in Newport.

To say the game was cagey is an understatement. Lauren Wade and Magill both had efforts saved by Laura O'Sullivan and NI stopper Becky Flaherty was called into action several times at the other end as the game ended in a stalemate.

Keeping Wales out was crucial and it made Northern Ireland's mission clear. Win your four matches and you will make history.

Faroe Islands 0-6 Northern Ireland

"It's not about seeing where we end up, we want to qualify. Everyone has that belief."

Midfielder Chloe McCarron was defiant when speaking about Northern Ireland's chances of progressing in qualifying before the Faroe Islands game.

Remember, this was still a team without a win under Shiels - either in qualifying or the Spanish Pinatar Cup tournament in March - so the belief from outsiders wasn't exactly matched by those in the group.

Northern Ireland didn't just pick up a win, they completely demolished the hosts with a result which made people take note.

Kirsty McGuinness was amongst the goals on her international return with Furness, Magill and Wade all finding the net in a superb display.

They may have been favourites to beat the Faroes, but it was exactly the type of performance required for a further shot of confidence to a side who already believed they were on the cusp of something special.

Belarus 0-1 Northern Ireland

If the draw in Wales was the game that started the spark, Northern Ireland's win in Belarus was the one which fanned the flames.

Knowing victory was a must to keep their dreams alive, things took a turn for the worst when goalkeeper Jackie Burns was dismissed before the half-hour mark.

However, there is a fight in this Northern Ireland side akin to Michael O'Neill's Euro 2016 heroes and it was more than evident in Minsk.

Up stepped Furness, who had been in scintillating form for Liverpool, to head home Demi Vance's corner and give NI the goal they required. Furness cracked the crossbar in the second half and Northern Ireland dug deep to see out a vital win against the odds.

With their game finishing early, the players gathered together on the pitch to hear the remainder of Wales' trip to Norway, with the visitors pressing hard for a late equaliser.

The Norwegians eventually triumphed and that gave Northern Ireland another reason to celebrate - it was game on.

Northern Ireland 3-2 Belarus

"A lot of us have been waiting for this for all of our careers and we have been through a lot together."

After a determined and battling win in Minsk, Marissa Callaghan summed up the magnitude of what potentially lay ahead in the return fixture against Belarus.

With the backing of the Green and White Army from home, McGuinness settled any nerves with a superb finish inside two minutes although Anastasia Shcherbachenia capitalised on Flaherty's error to equalise.

The Belarus forward cancelled out Furness' penalty but NI got the luck they deserved when McGuinness, who was at her fluid and ruthless best, saw her excellent shot rebound in off home keeper Nataliya Voskobovich.

Northern Ireland teams in the past would likely have crumbled and this was a side without many key players - such as Magill, Caragh Hamilton and long-term absentees Megan Bell, Emma McMaster and Laura Rafferty. Nothing was left out on the Seaview turf.

The emotion shown by Shiels in his post-match interview emphasises his full, unwavering belief in his players. Likewise, the never-say-die attitude shows the utmost respect in return and confidence in his gameplan.

Kenny Shiels' appointment has been a game-changer for Northern Ireland

In a year like no other, Shiels and Northern Ireland are on the cusp of providing the lift to an entire nation which has been through a difficult few months.

Shiels has been a shrewd appointment by the Irish FA but the players must take huge credit for their role in this journey. "Kenny has brought out something that was always there," said forward Hamilton, and the players have backed up the faith shown in them by the coaching set-up.

This group of players were unfancied and effectively written off before a ball was kicked, yet they always believed and now stand 90 minutes away from history.

Now, Northern Ireland can dare to dream once more.