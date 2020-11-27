Last updated on .From the section Bury

The fight to bring football back to Bury

Bury FC owner Steve Dale says he has placed the club into administration.

Insolvency practitioner Steven Wiseglass, from Inquesta, has been appointed as the administrator.

Dale had nominated Wiseglass to oversee a compulsory voluntary arrangement (CVA) to pay off Bury's debts, but the club defaulted on the plan in February.

He says the intention is to "enable the company to exit administration and seek readmission to the football pyramid system in time for the 2021-22 season."

Bury were expelled from the English Football League in August 2019 after a proposed takeover collapsed.

They had won automatic promotion from League Two just three months earlier.

Former fans of the Shakers set up a new club called Bury AFC, who were given a place in North West Counties League Division One North for this season.

They are currently second in the table, with three wins from their opening five games, but have not played since 3 November because of the current coronavirus lockdown.