Gary Roberts has played more than 500 EFL games

Former Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town midfielder Gary Roberts has joined Cymru Premier side Bala Town.

Roberts, 36, left Wigan in September after three seasons at the DW Stadium.

Liverpool-born Roberts has made more than 500 EFL appearances for clubs including Accrington Stanley, Portsmouth and Chesterfield.

Roberts had a spell with Bala early in his career and also played in the Cymru Premier for Welshpool, Bangor City and Rhyl.