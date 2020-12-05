Championship
Venue: Madejski Stadium, England

Reading v Nottingham Forest

Line-ups

Reading

  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 29Holmes
  • 4Morrison
  • 6Moore
  • 3Richards
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 28Laurent
  • 11Meite
  • 7Olise
  • 14Ejaria
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 2Pontes Esteves
  • 5McIntyre
  • 9Baldock
  • 15Gibson
  • 22Southwood
  • 24Aluko
  • 30Semedo
  • 43Tetek
  • 46Onen

Nottm Forest

  • 30Samba
  • 2Christie
  • 26McKenna
  • 4Worrall
  • 5Ribeiro
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 22Yates
  • 31Arter
  • 23Lolley
  • 33Taylor
  • 28Knockaert

Substitutes

  • 3Figueiredo
  • 11Ameobi
  • 12Smith
  • 16Jenkinson
  • 19Guerrero
  • 20Dawson
  • 21Sow
  • 44Ioannou
  • 48Swan
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth1686229161330
2Norwich158431914528
3Watford157621911827
4Reading158342419527
5Bristol City158341915427
6Brentford157532213926
7Swansea157531710726
8Stoke157442218425
9Blackburn1573529171224
10Middlesbrough156631610624
11Luton156451418-422
12Cardiff155552013720
13Millwall154831312120
14Preston156182023-319
15Barnsley165471721-419
16Huddersfield155371822-418
17QPR154561722-517
18Birmingham153751114-316
19Coventry153571525-1014
20Rotherham153481420-613
21Nottm Forest15348917-813
22Wycombe15249721-1410
23Sheff Wed15366813-59
24Derby15159722-158
View full Championship table

