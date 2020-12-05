League One
SunderlandSunderland15:00WiganWigan Athletic
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Wigan Athletic

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull14110326111533
2Lincoln City149231810829
3Peterborough159152415928
4Charlton148241913626
5Ipswich158251915426
6Portsmouth1574426151125
7Sunderland146621812624
8Fleetwood1572625151023
9Accrington127231612423
10Gillingham157261617-123
11Doncaster136342316721
12Wimbledon145541817120
13Crewe156181716119
14Blackpool146171518-319
15Plymouth145452025-519
16Northampton155371523-818
17MK Dons154561719-217
18Rochdale144461620-416
19Swindon1651102131-1016
20Oxford Utd144281523-814
21Bristol Rovers143471122-1113
22Burton152581929-1011
23Shrewsbury141761523-810
24Wigan1422101022-128
