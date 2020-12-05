Scunthorpe United v Leyton Orient

Attempt missed. John McAtee (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 33Howard
- 2Clarke
- 5McGahey
- 6Onariase
- 38O'Malley
- 8Gilliead
- 22Beestin
- 20Spence
- 11Eisa
- 45McAtee
- 9Loft
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 4Bedeau
- 14Green
- 18Hallam
- 19Jarvis
- 25Rowe
- 34Taylor
Leyton Orient
- 22Vigouroux
- 2Ling
- 6Coulson
- 5Happe
- 3WiddowsonBooked at 33mins
- 4Cissé
- 9WilkinsonBooked at 43mins
- 7McAnuff
- 17Dennis
- 16Brophy
- 39Johnson
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 8Clay
- 11Dayton
- 18Akinola
- 19Angol
- 20Sotiriou
- 26Kyprianou
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Second Half
Second Half begins Scunthorpe United 1, Leyton Orient 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Leyton Orient 0.
Booking
Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient).
Post update
John McAtee (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Abo Eisa (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Lewis Spence (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jobi McAnuff.
Post update
Danny Johnson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Emmanuel Onariase (Scunthorpe United).
Post update
Josh Coulson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emmanuel Onariase (Scunthorpe United).
Post update
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Joe Widdowson.
Booking
Joe Widdowson (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Joe Widdowson (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Lewis Spence (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Louis Dennis.
Match report to follow.