League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United1Leyton OrientLeyton Orient0

Scunthorpe United v Leyton Orient

League Two

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 33Howard
  • 2Clarke
  • 5McGahey
  • 6Onariase
  • 38O'Malley
  • 8Gilliead
  • 22Beestin
  • 20Spence
  • 11Eisa
  • 45McAtee
  • 9Loft

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 4Bedeau
  • 14Green
  • 18Hallam
  • 19Jarvis
  • 25Rowe
  • 34Taylor

Leyton Orient

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2Ling
  • 6Coulson
  • 5Happe
  • 3WiddowsonBooked at 33mins
  • 4Cissé
  • 9WilkinsonBooked at 43mins
  • 7McAnuff
  • 17Dennis
  • 16Brophy
  • 39Johnson

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 8Clay
  • 11Dayton
  • 18Akinola
  • 19Angol
  • 20Sotiriou
  • 26Kyprianou
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamLeyton Orient
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. John McAtee (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

  2. Second Half

    Second Half begins Scunthorpe United 1, Leyton Orient 0.

  3. Half Time

    First Half ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Leyton Orient 0.

  4. Booking

    Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient).

  6. Post update

    John McAtee (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient).

  8. Post update

    Abo Eisa (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient).

  10. Post update

    Lewis Spence (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jobi McAnuff.

  12. Post update

    Danny Johnson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Emmanuel Onariase (Scunthorpe United).

  14. Post update

    Josh Coulson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Emmanuel Onariase (Scunthorpe United).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Joe Widdowson.

  17. Booking

    Joe Widdowson (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Joe Widdowson (Leyton Orient).

  19. Post update

    Lewis Spence (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Louis Dennis.



As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1493222121030
2Cheltenham1592424131129
3Exeter1576230181227
4Forest Green157532014626
5Carlisle158252116526
6Cambridge1474326111525
7Leyton Orient167362418624
8Tranmere157351815324
9Salford146442213922
10Bolton156451718-122
11Morecambe156451825-722
12Colchester145632121021
13Crawley155462019119
14Port Vale156181818019
15Harrogate155461719-219
16Walsall153931417-318
17Oldham155282128-717
18Scunthorpe145271421-717
19Grimsby134361222-1015
20Mansfield152851419-514
21Barrow152762023-313
22Bradford143471419-513
23Stevenage152671116-512
24Southend141211629-235
View full League Two table

