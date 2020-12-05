League Two
CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00ExeterExeter City
Venue: Jonny-Rocks Stadium, England

Cheltenham Town v Exeter City

Line-ups

Cheltenham

  • 20Griffiths
  • 5Raglan
  • 4Tozer
  • 15Boyle
  • 11Blair
  • 26Sercombe
  • 18Azaz
  • 8Clements
  • 3Hussey
  • 10May
  • 19Lloyd

Substitutes

  • 1Flinders
  • 6Bowry
  • 9Reid
  • 14Williams
  • 17Freestone
  • 27Sang
  • 28Chapman

Exeter

  • 23Maxted
  • 30Key
  • 26Sweeney
  • 15Parkes
  • 3Sparkes
  • 11Williams
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Collins
  • 14Randall
  • 17Jay
  • 12Bowman

Substitutes

  • 4Atangana
  • 6McArdle
  • 7Law
  • 9Seymour
  • 18Fisher
  • 22Lee
  • 34Hartridge
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1493222121030
2Cheltenham1592424131129
3Exeter1576230181227
4Forest Green157532014626
5Carlisle158252116526
6Cambridge1474326111525
7Leyton Orient167362418624
8Tranmere157351815324
9Salford146442213922
10Bolton156451718-122
11Morecambe156451825-722
12Colchester145632121021
13Crawley155462019119
14Port Vale156181818019
15Harrogate155461719-219
16Walsall153931417-318
17Oldham155282128-717
18Scunthorpe145271421-717
19Grimsby134361222-1015
20Mansfield152851419-514
21Barrow152762023-313
22Bradford143471419-513
23Stevenage152671116-512
24Southend141211629-235
