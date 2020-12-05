Cheltenham Town v Exeter City

CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00ExeterExeter City
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 20Griffiths
- 5Raglan
- 4Tozer
- 15Boyle
- 11Blair
- 26Sercombe
- 18Azaz
- 8Clements
- 3Hussey
- 10May
- 19Lloyd
Substitutes
- 1Flinders
- 6Bowry
- 9Reid
- 14Williams
- 17Freestone
- 27Sang
- 28Chapman
Exeter
- 23Maxted
- 30Key
- 26Sweeney
- 15Parkes
- 3Sparkes
- 11Williams
- 8Taylor
- 10Collins
- 14Randall
- 17Jay
- 12Bowman
Substitutes
- 4Atangana
- 6McArdle
- 7Law
- 9Seymour
- 18Fisher
- 22Lee
- 34Hartridge
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
Match report to follow.