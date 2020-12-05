League Two
BarrowBarrow15:00SalfordSalford City
Venue: Progression Solicitors Stadium

Barrow v Salford City

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1493222121030
2Cheltenham1592424131129
3Exeter1576230181227
4Forest Green157532014626
5Carlisle158252116526
6Cambridge1474326111525
7Leyton Orient167362418624
8Tranmere157351815324
9Salford146442213922
10Bolton156451718-122
11Morecambe156451825-722
12Colchester145632121021
13Crawley155462019119
14Port Vale156181818019
15Harrogate155461719-219
16Walsall153931417-318
17Oldham155282128-717
18Scunthorpe145271421-717
19Grimsby134361222-1015
20Mansfield152851419-514
21Barrow152762023-313
22Bradford143471419-513
23Stevenage152671116-512
24Southend141211629-235
