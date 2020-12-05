Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston0Dundee UtdDundee United0

Livingston v Dundee United

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 27Guthrie
  • 12Serrano
  • 6Bartley
  • 10Sibbald
  • 14MullinBooked at 12mins
  • 8Pittman
  • 11Forrest
  • 15Poplatnik

Substitutes

  • 1McCrorie
  • 3Brown
  • 9Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 17Robinson
  • 21McMillan
  • 22Tiffoney
  • 25Ambrose
  • 29Taylor-Sinclair
  • 33Lawson

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 5Connolly
  • 12Edwards
  • 6Reynolds
  • 2Smith
  • 66Fuchs
  • 4Powers
  • 23Harkes
  • 3Spörle
  • 9McNulty
  • 24Shankland

Substitutes

  • 19Mehmet
  • 27Appéré
  • 30Neilson
  • 36Watson
  • 37Hutchinson
  • 39Robson
  • 40Duffy
  • 41Caves
  • 45Malcolm
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Dillon Powers (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Craig Sibbald (Livingston).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Edwards (Dundee United).

  4. Post update

    Jon Guthrie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adrián Spörle (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  7. Booking

    Josh Mullin (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Josh Mullin (Livingston).

  10. Post update

    Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Matej Poplatnik (Livingston).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Dundee United. Jeando Fuchs tries a through ball, but Lawrence Shankland is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Livingston. Matej Poplatnik tries a through ball, but Marvin Bartley is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Marc McNulty (Dundee United).

  15. Post update

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Marvin Bartley (Livingston).

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

