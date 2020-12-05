Livingston v Dundee United

Dillon Powers (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Livingston
- 32Stryjek
- 2Devlin
- 5Fitzwater
- 27Guthrie
- 12Serrano
- 6Bartley
- 10Sibbald
- 14MullinBooked at 12mins
- 8Pittman
- 11Forrest
- 15Poplatnik
Substitutes
- 1McCrorie
- 3Brown
- 9Emmanuel-Thomas
- 17Robinson
- 21McMillan
- 22Tiffoney
- 25Ambrose
- 29Taylor-Sinclair
- 33Lawson
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 5Connolly
- 12Edwards
- 6Reynolds
- 2Smith
- 66Fuchs
- 4Powers
- 23Harkes
- 3Spörle
- 9McNulty
- 24Shankland
Substitutes
- 19Mehmet
- 27Appéré
- 30Neilson
- 36Watson
- 37Hutchinson
- 39Robson
- 40Duffy
- 41Caves
- 45Malcolm
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Livingston).
Foul by Ryan Edwards (Dundee United).
Jon Guthrie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.
Attempt missed. Adrián Spörle (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Josh Mullin (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Mullin (Livingston).
Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matej Poplatnik (Livingston).
Offside, Dundee United. Jeando Fuchs tries a through ball, but Lawrence Shankland is caught offside.
Offside, Livingston. Matej Poplatnik tries a through ball, but Marvin Bartley is caught offside.
Foul by Marc McNulty (Dundee United).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marvin Bartley (Livingston).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.