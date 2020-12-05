Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|15
|13
|2
|0
|41
|3
|38
|41
|2
|Celtic
|13
|9
|3
|1
|34
|13
|21
|30
|3
|Aberdeen
|14
|8
|3
|3
|20
|16
|4
|27
|4
|Hibernian
|15
|7
|5
|3
|21
|16
|5
|26
|5
|Motherwell
|15
|6
|3
|6
|21
|18
|3
|21
|6
|Dundee Utd
|15
|5
|5
|5
|12
|18
|-6
|20
|7
|Kilmarnock
|15
|5
|2
|8
|18
|19
|-1
|17
|8
|St Johnstone
|15
|4
|4
|7
|13
|19
|-6
|16
|9
|Ross County
|15
|3
|4
|8
|10
|26
|-16
|13
|10
|Livingston
|15
|3
|3
|9
|14
|24
|-10
|12
|11
|St Mirren
|14
|3
|2
|9
|7
|21
|-14
|11
|12
|Hamilton
|15
|3
|2
|10
|18
|36
|-18
|11
