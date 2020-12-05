Scottish Premiership
HamiltonHamilton Academical15:00KilmarnockKilmarnock
Venue: Fountain of Youth Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1513204133841
2Celtic1393134132130
3Aberdeen148332016427
4Hibernian157532116526
5Motherwell156362118321
6Dundee Utd155551218-620
7Kilmarnock155281819-117
8St Johnstone154471319-616
9Ross County153481026-1613
10Livingston153391424-1012
11St Mirren14329721-1411
12Hamilton1532101836-1811
