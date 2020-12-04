West Ham United v Manchester United

TEAM NEWS
There could be a recall for West Ham forward Sebastien Haller, who replaced the ineffectual Michail Antonio at half-time against Villa on Monday.
October signing Said Benrahma is still seeking his first Premier League start after several impressive cameos.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is a doubt because of a shoulder problem, while Luke Shaw's hamstring strain will be assessed.
Defender Phil Jones is United's only definite absentee.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
West Ham are on a great run and are looking for their fourth straight win. I spoke to their manager, and my friend, David Moyes during the week and he told me Aston Villa were the better team during the 2-1 win and that his side were lucky to come away with three points.
Having said that, he has got his team competing well and they're difficult to play against - Moysie might also feel he has a point to prove this weekend against his old employers.
United come into this game on the back of that loss against Paris Saint-Germain and with their Champions League hopes still hanging in the balance, although I don't think that will play on their minds at the London Stadium.
The issue I have is that I don't think manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come to terms with his best team or has established a definitive way of playing.
They're very good in attack at times, but Anthony Martial looks like a world beater one week and a debutant the next. At least Edinson Cavani has proved he's still a great finisher. At the moment a lot of members of the United side are playing at six out of 10 level though.
Prediction: 1-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester United have won just three of the past 11 league meetings (D5, L3).
- The Hammers could beat United for a third successive home league game, which they haven't achieved since a run of four victories between 1974-77.
- This will be only the fourth Premier League fixture between the clubs with West Ham starting above United in the table.
West Ham United
- West Ham have won five of their past eight league matches, including the last three in a row.
- Seventeen points is their second highest Premier League tally after 10 games. They accrued 20 at the same stage in 2015-16.
- The Hammers have only been beaten once in their past seven home league fixtures (W4, D2).
- They have opened the scoring in five consecutive league games, their longest run since March 2006.
- Under David Moyes, West Ham have won only two of their 20 league matches against established top-six opposition (D7, L11).
- Six of their 17 league goals this season have been scored in the final 15 minutes of games.
- Moyes won 17 and lost 11 of his 34 Premier League matches in charge of Manchester United during the 2013-14 season.
Manchester United
- Manchester United have won three successive Premier League fixtures.
- They are on a club record run of eight successive away league victories.
- United could win their opening five away league games in a season for the first time since 1985-86. They have gone behind in all four league matches on the road so far.
- Since Bruno Fernandes' Premier League debut, the Red Devils have earned a league-high 2.09 points per game.
- Fernandes could become the first United player to score in six consecutive away league appearances since Denis Law in 1964.
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is winless in both Premier League fixtures as a manager versus David Moyes (D1, L1).