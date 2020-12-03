Burnley v Everton

TEAM NEWS
Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is expected to return to the side after missing the defeat at Manchester City with concussion.
Robbie Brady is fit but Phil Bardsley and Josh Brownhill will have back problems assessed, while Dale Stephens and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are doubts.
Everton have no new injury concerns, with captain Seamus Coleman still sidelined by a hamstring injury.
Lucas Digne and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are long-term absentees.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Everton have suffered the most Premier League defeats at Turf Moor by a visiting side, losing four of the six encounters.
- The Toffees have not kept a clean sheet in 22 top-flight fixtures at Burnley since a 2-0 win in March 1958.
- There is yet to be a draw in 12 Premier League meetings overall. Everton lead by seven victories to five.
Burnley
- Burnley have lost six of their opening nine league games for the first time in 39 years, when they were in the third tier.
- Their five points this season were amassed against teams currently 15th or lower in the table.
- The Clarets have only scored twice in their past eight league matches and have registered the fewest shots (83) and shots on target (24) in the top flight this season.
- They can win consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since October 2019, when the second victory came against Everton.
- Burnley's solitary victory in their past 18 home league fixtures when conceding at least one goal came against Leicester in January (D3, L14).
- Sean Dyche takes charge of his 200th Premier League match, the 35th manager to reach the milestone. Only four English managers have won their 200th game: Alan Pardew, Roy Hodgson, Steve Bruce and Glenn Hoddle.
Everton
- Everton have lost four of their past five league matches. However, they have won four of their six away fixtures in all competitions this season.
- The Toffees can win more than five of their opening 11 Premier League fixtures for only the second time, and the first since going on to record a best-ever finish of fourth in 2004-05.
- They have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine successive Premier League games. Only Sheffield United are on a longer current run.
- There have been 36 goals in Premier League matches involving Everton, 19 for and 17 against. Only matches involving Liverpool (39) have produced more goals.
- In their first five league games this season, Everton scored 14 goals from 64 shots at a 21.9% conversion rate. In their past five matches, they have converted five of their 52 attempts at a rate of 9.6%.
- James Rodriguez has failed to score or assist in his last four Premier League appearances, having scored three and set up three in his first five games.