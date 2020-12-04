Chelsea v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Olivier Giroud's four goals against Sevilla meant he became the oldest player for 55 years to score a hat-trick in the Champions League or European Cup

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard must decide whether to hand Olivier Giroud his first Premier League start of the season following the Frenchman's four-goal haul against Sevilla on Wednesday.

The Blues will recall a number of key players who were rested in midweek.

Diego Llorente is fit for Leeds but boss Marcelo Bielsa says he would prefer the centre-back to play for the Under-23 side before making his debut.

Pablo Hernandez, Jamie Shackleton and Adam Forshaw remain sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Whenever I see this fixture I think about the tempestuous 1970 FA Cup final between the teams, which I went to. Leeds are still up and at you, but in a different way.

Marcelo Bielsa's side started the season well, but have had a mixed recent run of results which saw them ship four goals in two successive games. I think the quickness of the players among some Premier League sides has caused them problems.

The soft centre in this team is defensively.

The front players for Chelsea will be too good for Leeds, and manager Frank Lampard also has to decide about what to do with his striker Olivier Giroud after he scored four against Sevilla.

The Blues are conceding fewer, Chelsea's new keeper Edouard Mendy is doing well and Thiago Silva has settled at the back and is helping defensive partner Kurt Zouma. At the moment I think Chelsea have a good chance of a top-four finish.

Prediction: 2-1

They have conceded just two goals during this run

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The last top-flight meeting was in May 2004, when Jesper Gronkjaer headed the only goal at Stamford Bridge to give Chelsea victory in their final match under Claudio Ranieri.

Leeds have only won two of their 12 Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, with the most recent victory coming on 19 December 1999 when Stephen McPhail scored both goals.

Chelsea

The Blues have won 82% of their Premier League home games against newly-promoted clubs, the best record of any side to have played more than one season in the division.

Chelsea are unbeaten in eight league matches - only Tottenham are currently enjoying a longer undefeated streak in the English top flight.

They could record three consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since a run of four in December 2017.

Frank Lampard's side have scored 22 Premier League goals, a joint-high with Liverpool.

Leeds United