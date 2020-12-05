Altrincham v King's Lynn Town postponed because of waterlogged pitch
Saturday's National League fixture between Altrincham and King's Lynn Town has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
The game was called off on Saturday morning by a local referee following a scheduled pitch inspection at The J. Davidson Stadium.
Heavy overnight rain meant the surface was deemed unplayable even though the weather was set to improve.
No new date has yet been set for the fixture.