Scottish League One
ClydeClyde3ForfarForfar Athletic0

Clyde v Forfar Athletic

Last updated on

Line-ups

Clyde

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Mitchell
  • 22Munro
  • 5Rumsby
  • 15Lang
  • 23Otoo
  • 12HowieBooked at 57mins
  • 19NicollSubstituted forMcGlincheyat 70'minutes
  • 6CuddihySubstituted forLamontat 79'minutes
  • 11LoveSubstituted forMcNiffat 70'minutes
  • 14CunninghamSubstituted forRobertsonat 69'minutes
  • 9GoodwillieSubstituted forJamiesonat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bain
  • 4McNiff
  • 8Lamont
  • 10Jamieson
  • 16Robertson
  • 17McGlinchey
  • 18Thomson
  • 20Jack
  • 21Wilson

Forfar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Holmes
  • 4Meechan
  • 5Munro
  • 3Coll
  • 7AndersonBooked at 69mins
  • 6MacKintoshSubstituted forNorthcottat 71'minutes
  • 8Moore
  • 11AndersonSubstituted forAllanat 58'minutes
  • 9FenwickSubstituted forScallyat 58'minutesSubstituted forDorisat 58'minutes
  • 10Scott

Substitutes

  • 12Shepherd
  • 14Irvine
  • 15Northcott
  • 16Allan
  • 17Doris
  • 18Scally
  • 19Hill
  • 20Thomson
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Clyde 3, Forfar Athletic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Clyde 3, Forfar Athletic 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

  4. Post update

    Craig Howie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Michael Anderson (Forfar Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Moore (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Jamieson (Clyde) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Howie (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Marky Munro (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Allan (Forfar Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Anderson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Lewis Jamieson replaces David Goodwillie.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Mark Lamont replaces Barry Cuddihy.

  14. Post update

    Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Martin Scott (Forfar Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Tom Lang.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Doris (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).

  19. Post update

    Jordan Allan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Jordan Northcott replaces Murray MacKintosh.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk1584324111328
2Cove Rangers157441911825
3Montrose156542419523
4Airdrieonians157172219322
5Partick Thistle145631813521
6East Fife156361921-221
7Peterhead156271316-320
8Clyde145271826-817
9Dumbarton15447815-716
10Forfar15258923-1411
View full Scottish League One table

