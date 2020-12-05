East Fife v Airdrieonians

East FifeEast Fife15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Falkirk
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|4
|8
|14
|2
|Cove Rangers
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|3
|7
|13
|3
|Airdrieonians
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|6
|6
|10
|4
|Partick Thistle
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|5
|2
|10
|5
|Montrose
|6
|2
|1
|3
|11
|13
|-2
|7
|6
|Dumbarton
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|7
|7
|Peterhead
|6
|2
|0
|4
|5
|8
|-3
|6
|8
|Clyde
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|6
|9
|Forfar
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|5
|10
|East Fife
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|4