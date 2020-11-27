Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Neil Lennon was lucky to avoid losing his job after Thursday night's hammering by Sparta Prague, says former team-mate Chris Sutton (Daily Record) external-link .

Celtic's transfer strategy has back-fired, with Lennon now trying to get the best from some players who want to leave the club, says ex-Rangers striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Former Rangers manager Walter Smith says the Ibrox side look ready to end Celtic's recent dominance (Scottish Sun). external-link

Former Hearts and Scotland manager Craig Levein says he is "fed up" with the Old Firm's influence on Scottish football (Courier) external-link .

Outgoing Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster is set for a switch to League Two side Queen's Park(Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

