Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Lennon, Rangers, Smith, Levein, Hibs
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic manager Neil Lennon was lucky to avoid losing his job after Thursday night's hammering by Sparta Prague, says former team-mate Chris Sutton (Daily Record).
Celtic's transfer strategy has back-fired, with Lennon now trying to get the best from some players who want to leave the club, says ex-Rangers striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun).
Former Rangers manager Walter Smith says the Ibrox side look ready to end Celtic's recent dominance (Scottish Sun).
Former Hearts and Scotland manager Craig Levein says he is "fed up" with the Old Firm's influence on Scottish football (Courier).
Outgoing Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster is set for a switch to League Two side Queen's Park(Edinburgh Evening News).