Christopher Paul Gallagher and John Herron in action as Glentoran drew with Larne 0-0 at the Oval on 7 November

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has spoken out against the scheduling of the County Antrim Shield final for Wednesday night.

The Glens are set to play Larne in this year's decider at Seaview, three days before a Premiership game at Crusaders.

"There isn't anyone who can defend the County Antrim FA moving a game due to cost saving and convenience to a Wednesday night," argued McDermott.

"Decisions made should be based on the health and wellbeing of players."

"Decisions based on what is right for the clubs, not what is convenient for administrators," the Glens boss told Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme.

Decision shows 'lack of respect for players'

McDermott added he believed that the decision to play the game on the same night that Manchester United face Paris St Germain in the Champions League did not make sense.

"Scheduling it for the same Wednesday night that Man United play PSG at the same time. Do we really believe that fans are going to log in and watch a County Antrim Shield final while Man Utd are playing PSG?

"The decision shows a lack of respect for the health and wellbeing of players, not a lack of respect for Mick McDermott.

"My players are valuable. I won't risk them if a decision has been made on a whim to put them at risk.

"It also shows a lack of respect for the event - there are no fans allowed so let's move it to another date when there are fans allowed."

'We would play the game on Friday night' - Lynch

With a home Premiership game against Glenavon to come next Saturday, Larne face a similar schedule over the coming week but their manager Tiernan Lynch adopts a very different attitude.

"We would play the game Friday night if need be. It's a big game and one that we are really looking forward to. We want to enjoy this.

"For me there is no pressure on us. We have talked a lot about getting to the latter stages of competitions and there is no point getting there if you're not going to enjoy them."