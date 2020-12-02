Europa League - Group H
AC MilanAC Milan17:55CelticCeltic
Venue: Giuseppe Meazza

AC Milan v Celtic: Scots need to rediscover 'zest and zing'

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Milan beat Celtic 3-1 in the opening match of Group H
Milan beat Celtic 3-1 in the opening match of Group H
Europa League: AC Milan v Celtic
Venue: San Siro, Milan Date: Thursday, 3 December Kick-off: 17:55 GMT
Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland & live text updates on BBC Sport website & app

Celtic need to "find that little extra zest and zing" for their Europa League meeting with AC Milan, says manager Neil Lennon.

The Scottish champions have won just twice in 10 games and travel to Italy with no chance of progressing in the Europa League.

Lennon, who was the subject of protests from fans after defeat by Ross County, says his team want to put things right.

"They're definitely determined to turn things around," he said.

"I didn't think there was a hell of a lot wrong with the performance [against Ross County]. We gave a poor goal away, we were in a good position, we gave a penalty awayy, and again we have switched off at a set play.

"The body language of the players was good. They are trying to find solutions as we all are. But we have to end this run, we have to get back to being consistent."

Team news

Shane Duffy will have a knee injury assessed, while fellow defender Christopher Jullien has played two games after a long spell out injured with a back problem and is a doubt.

Forward Mohamed Elyounoussi is injured and James Forrest remains sidelined after ankle surgery, but defender Jeremie Frimpong returns after being suspended for the County defeat.

AC Milan are still without top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a muscle injury, while fellow striker Rafael Leao and winger Samu Castillejo are also doubts.

What did we learn about Milan?

The Rossoneri were comfortable 3-1 winners at Celtic Park on the opening match day, as they ruthlessly exposed Celtic's shaky defending.

Stefano Pioli's side are unbeaten in Serie A since March and currently lead the table as they continue their revival having largely been in the Italian football wilderness since their last title in 2011.

Even without talismanic forward Ibrahimovic, Milan are an irresistible force, with the likes of Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Brahim Diaz capable of filling in for the Swede.

What they said

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "I'll still try and put a strong team out and see how the game goes and maybe give the squad some much-needed game time as well.

"We're confident that we can go to Italy and put in a good performance, whether we win the game or not, it's all about the performance and if we can get a result that would be great, and then we can build from there."

Match stats

  • Milan have lost just one of their 11 previous meetings with Celtic (W7 D3), winning four in a row since a 1-2 Champions League loss in Glasgow in October 2007.
  • Milan have lost two of their last four home games in the Europa League (W2). The Italians have never lost back-to-back games at San Siro in the competition.
  • Celtic's one point from their four Europa League games this season represents their lowest return at this stage of a campaign in the competition since 2009-10 (D1 L3).
  • Since the start of last season, no Celtic player has had a hand in more Europa League goals than Mohamed Elyounoussi (6), with four of those coming this season (3 goals, 1 assist).

Who were Celtic's Europa opponents?

Score: 0 / 19
05:20
You scored 0/19
Copy and share link

HintAnswers

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 3rd December 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma431091810
2Young Boys42116337
3CFR Cluj411238-54
4CSKA Sofia401306-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal44001221012
2Molde420248-46
3Rapid Vienna42028716
4Dundalk4004512-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague43018629
2B Leverkusen430114689
3Nice4103612-63
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva4103610-43

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers42208538
2Benfica422012758
3Lech Poznan410368-23
4Standard Liege410339-63

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada431062410
2PSV Eindhoven420279-26
3PAOK Salonika41217525
4Omonia Nicosia401337-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli43015239
2Real Sociedad42112117
3AZ Alkmaar42115237
4HNK Rijeka400429-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester4310124810
2Sporting Braga42118807
3AEK Athens410359-43
4Zorya Luhansk410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille422010468
2AC Milan42117527
3Sparta Prague42029906
4Celtic4013513-81

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal4310135810
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv421146-27
3Sivasspor42029906
4FK Qarabag400439-60

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Royal Antwerp43015239
2Tottenham430110289
3LASK420258-36
4Ludogorets4004513-80

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb42204048
2Feyenoord412145-15
3RZ Pellets WAC411256-14
4CSKA Moscow403124-23

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim44001311212
2Red Star Belgrade43019459
3Slovan Liberec4103212-103
4KAA Gent400429-70
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories