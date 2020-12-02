Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Allan McGregor will break Barry Ferguson's record of 82 European appearances for Rangers if he plays against Standard Liege

Allan McGregor is among "the best I've played with", says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, as the goalkeeper prepares to break the club's European appearance record.

The 38-year-old will surpass Barry Ferguson's mark of 82 appearances if he faces Standard Liege on Thursday.

Gerrard says McGregor, in his second spell at Ibrox, deserves the accolade.

"It certainly helps my job when there are people in the dressing room to set the standards themselves," he said.

"He is certainly up there alongside the best I have played in terms of how he goes about his business on a daily basis.

"To take the record off someone like Barry Ferguson, who has an incredible legacy at the club, should be a proud day for both."

Rangers just need a point at home against Group D's bottom side Standard Liege to qualify for the last 32 of the Europa League with a game to spare.

The Ibrox club are aiming to reach the knockout stages for the second year in a row, having been knocked out by Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 last term.

Gerrard stressed his side are looking to win the group, which would theoretically give them a less foreboding knockout tie.

"I know people will probably think if we get the result we want tomorrow then next week [against Lech Poznan] becomes irrelevant, but that's not the case," he said.

"We want to try and keep winning games of football and keep the unbeaten run going and approach every game the same with the mentality and attitude to try and win.

"The next challenge is Standard Liege, a very good and dangerous team."

Team news

Ryan Jack is unlikely to have recovered from a knock to feature at Ibrox, although fellow midfielder Joe Aribo is in contention after illness having trained on Wednesday.

Nikola Katic remains out with a knee problem, Filip Helander is still self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, while Jermain Defoe misses out as he is not part of the Europa League squad.

What did we learn about Standard?

After a poor start to the group, the Belgian side came from 1-0 down to beat Lech Poznan 2-1 in their last Group D outing to keep their qualification hopes alive.

However, their chances of the last 32 will end with defeat at Ibrox.

Rangers ran out 2-0 winners in the opening match of this group in Liege, with Kemar Roofe's stunning goal from his own half capping the win.

However, Congolese striker Jackson Muleka twice headed against the bar in that game, as Standard passed up a few opportunities. Rangers will be confident, but wary.

What they said

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor on European record: "At the moment I am just concentrating on the game but probably it will take until later in life to realise what an achievement it is.

"Obviously it is a very proud one and just to be part of the history will be unbelievable."

Match stats

Rangers have won five of their seven previous meetings with Belgian opponents (D1 L1), winning all three at home by an aggregate score of 9-3.

Standard's only previous visit to Ibrox was in the 1961-62 European Cup quarter-final, with the Belgians losing 0-2 but progressing 4-3 on aggregate overall.

Rangers have only progressed from the group stages in back-to-back seasons in Europe once, doing so in the 2005-06 Champions League and 2006-07 Uefa Cup.

Standard have won just one of their last 19 away games in the Europa League (D5 L13 - excluding qualifiers), and are winless in nine (D3 L6) since beating Panathinaikos in November 2016.

No side has scored more goals from outside the box in the 2020-21 Europa League than Rangers (three), with two of those scored by Kemar Roofe.