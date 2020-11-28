Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aaron Hickey (left) made his Bologna debut against Parma in late September

Aaron Hickey hopes a season in Serie A can put him in contention for next summer's European Championship.

The Scot, 18, has made seven appearances for Bologna since joining from Hearts in September.

Capped up to under-17 level, full-back Hickey is hoping to make the jump to Steve Clarke's senior squad after they overcame Servia in the Euros play-offs.

"I watched the Serbia match with my Dad and we were absolutely buzzing for Scotland that they qualified," he said.

"It's an amazing achievement. When I went into training the next day, I saw the physio and he doesn't speak any English but was he shouting, 'Scotland, Scotland' with his hands in the air.

"I'm just really proud. I'd love to play for Scotland."

Hickey has featured at left-back for the Italian side, a position where Scotland are well served with national captain and Liverpool's Andy Robertson, his Premier League compatriot Kieran Tierney of Arsenal, and Celtic's Greg Taylor.

However, the former Hearts teenager - who recevied his first under-21 summons last month but had to pull out injured - can also play at right-back and in midfield.

"If I keep playing in Serie A then maybe there's a chance," Hickey said. "But I've got top-class left-backs ahead of me.

"I can also play right-back as well but you've obviously got Stephen O'Donnell and a few other really good top players on the right as well.

"So I'll just have to keep my head down, keep working hard, and it's then up to Stevie Clarke."