While all eyes might be on Scotland's participation at the Euros next summer, the national team have the smaller matter of World Cup qualifiers to come before then.

The first three of 10 matchdays in the quest to reach Qatar 2022 are in March, with the draw for the qualification groups on Monday.

Scotland will be in either a five or six-team section, with the group winner reaching the finals and the second-placed side going into the play-offs.

But who might Steve Clarke's side be up against? Pick your best - or worst - group and share it with your friends.