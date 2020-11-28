Last updated on .From the section European Football

Eden Hazard has made just four starts for Real Madrid in 2020-21

Eden Hazard suffered another injury setback as Real Madrid were beaten 2-1 at home by Alaves in La Liga.

Hazard, making only his third league start of the season and fourth in all competitions, was substituted after just 28 minutes with a leg injury.

Lucas Perez's fifth-minute penalty put Alaves in front after Victor Laguardia's header struck Nacho's arm.

Joselu then slotted into an open goal after keeper Thibaut Courtois' bad pass before Casemiro's late consolation.

A third league game without victory for Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid side leaves them fourth in the table, six points behind Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid and two behind third-placed Valencia.

More bad luck for Hazard

Hazard, 29, joined Real Madrid from Chelsea for a fee in excess of £150m in 2019.

But the Belgium international has made just 27 appearances for Zidane's side since his big-money move.

Hazard missed the start of the season with a muscular injury to his right leg and managed three appearances before testing positive for coronavirus at the start of November.

He has since started against Villarreal on 21 November and scored a penalty in Wednesday's Champions League win over Inter Milan, playing 65 and 78 minutes respectively in those matches.

But the forward lasted for less than half an hour on Saturday, suffering another leg problem on a frustrating night for Real at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium.

"Eden, I think and I hope it was just a simple knock. That's what he told us. That it's just a knock, that it's not muscular," manager Zidane said after the defeat.

The hosts began without several key figures. Captain Sergio Ramos and striker Karim Benzema were sorely missed in defence and attack respectively, while manager Zidane also had injuries to Dani Carvajal and Federico Valverde to contend with.

With three defeats, Real have lost as many times after 10 games this season as they did in 38 in their 2019-20 title-winning campaign.

They now travel to face Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday (17:55 GMT kick-off) in their penultimate Champions League group match, where victory would seal progress to the last 16.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Real Madrid 1 Courtois

17 Vázquez

5 Varane

6 Nacho

12 Marcelo Substituted for Mendy at 69' minutes

10 Modric Substituted for Ødegaard at 69' minutes

14 Casemiro Booked at 18mins

8 Kroos Booked at 61mins Substituted for Isco at 69' minutes

11 Asensio Substituted for Vinícius Júnior at 63' minutes

24 Mariano

7 E Hazard Substituted for Rodrygo at 28' minutes Substitutes 3 Militão

13 Lunin

20 Vinícius Júnior

21 Ødegaard

22 Isco

23 Mendy

25 Rodrygo

26 Altube Alavés 1 Pacheco

23 Navarro Jiménez

5 Laguardia

22 Lejeune

3 Duarte Booked at 76mins

24 Jota

6 Battaglia

8 Pina Substituted for Méndez at 77' minutes Booked at 88mins

11 Rioja Booked at 67mins Substituted for López at 88' minutes

9 Joselu Substituted for Silva Acosta at 90+1' minutes

7 Pérez Substituted for Sainz at 88' minutes Substitutes 2 Rodríguez

4 Ely

10 Guidetti

13 Sivera

14 Silva Acosta

16 Méndez

17 Marín

21 Aguirregabiria

26 López

27 García

29 Sainz

37 Franco Tavares Referee: Adrián Cordero Vega Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Alavés 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Alavés 2. Post update Isco (Real Madrid) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior. Post update Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Rodrigo Battaglia (Alavés). Post update Foul by Mariano (Real Madrid). Post update Ximo Navarro (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Alavés. Deyverson replaces Joselu because of an injury. Post update Attempt saved. Javier López (Alavés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jota. Substitution Substitution, Alavés. Borja Sainz replaces Lucas Pérez. Substitution Substitution, Alavés. Javier López replaces Luis Rioja. Booking Edgar Méndez (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Edgar Méndez (Alavés). goal Goal! Goal! Real Madrid 1, Alavés 2. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner. Post update Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphael Varane. Post update Attempt missed. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ximo Navarro. Post update Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross. Post update Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid). Page 1 of 7 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward