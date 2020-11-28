German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Cologne: Lucien Favre's side lose ground on leaders Bayern

Borussia Dortmund players after conceding against Cologne
Borussia Dortmund are four points behind leaders Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund lost ground on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich as they fell to defeat against Cologne.

Ellyes Skhiri scored twice for the visitors, who earned a first win of the season and put an end to an 18-game winless run in the competition.

Tunisia midfielder Skhiri's goals came as he was left unmarked at the back post from corners in either half.

Thorgan Hazard responded for Dortmund but Lucien Favre's side failed to find a late equaliser.

Favre once again brought on 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko, who became the youngest person to play a professional match in Germany with his appearance last weekend, with 22 minutes remaining.

Erling Braut Haaland - scorer of four second-half goals in that 5-2 win over Hertha Berlin - shot wide in the closing stages as he failed to add to his tally of 23 goals in his first 22 Bundesliga matches on this occasion.

Defeat leaves Dortmund four points off top spot after nine games, following Bayern's victory over Stuttgart.

Dortmund face Lazio in their penultimate Champions League group stage match on Wednesday, requiring one point from their final two games to advance to the last 16. A win against Lazio would see them claim top spot in Group F.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 24MeunierSubstituted forT Hazardat 61'minutes
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 30PasslackSubstituted forReynaat 67'minutes
  • 28Witsel
  • 23CanBooked at 54mins
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forMoukokoat 68'minutes
  • 11Reus
  • 7Sancho
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 2Morey
  • 6Delaney
  • 8Dahoud
  • 10T Hazard
  • 18Moukoko
  • 22Bellingham
  • 26Piszczek
  • 32Reyna
  • 35Hitz

Köln

  • 1Horn
  • 31Wolf
  • 26Cestic
  • 33Bornauw
  • 5CzichosSubstituted forHornat 66'minutes
  • 8JakobsBooked at 90mins
  • 21Özcan
  • 28SkhiriBooked at 29mins
  • 20RexhbecajSubstituted forDrexlerat 75'minutes
  • 29ThielmannSubstituted forEhizibueat 90+3'minutes
  • 18Duda

Substitutes

  • 2Schmitz
  • 3Katterbach
  • 7Arokodare
  • 15Limnios
  • 16Zieler
  • 19Ehizibue
  • 23Horn
  • 24Drexler
  • 27Modeste
Referee:
Benjamin Brand

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamKöln
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, 1. FC Köln 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, 1. FC Köln 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Reus.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mats Hummels.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manuel Akanji with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ismail Jakobs.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Kingsley Ehizibue replaces Jan Thielmann.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ismail Jakobs (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Salih Özcan.

  9. Booking

    Ismail Jakobs (1. FC Köln) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ismail Jakobs (1. FC Köln).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund).

  13. Post update

    Jannes Horn (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Marius Wolf.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Timo Horn.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Reus with a headed pass.

  17. Post update

    Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jan Thielmann (1. FC Köln).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).

  20. Post update

    Jannes Horn (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th November 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich971131131822
2RB Leipzig96211861220
3B Dortmund96032191218
4B Leverkusen8530169718
5Wolfsburg9450148617
6Union Berlin944121111016
7B Mgladbach93421313013
8Augsburg93331112-112
9Frankfurt92611416-212
10Stuttgart92521715211
11Werder Bremen92521315-211
12Hoffenheim82241415-18
13Hertha Berlin82151518-37
14Freiburg91441020-107
15Köln91351015-56
16Mainz81161021-114
17Arminia Bielefeld9117619-134
18Schalke9045524-194
View full German Bundesliga table

