German Bundesliga
StuttgartVfB Stuttgart1Bayern MunichBayern Munich3

Stuttgart 1-3 Bayern Munich: Bundesliga leaders come from behind to win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandoski has 12 goals and four assists in his eight Bundesliga appearances this season

Bayern Munich maintained their two-point advantage at the top of the Bundesliga as Hansi Flick's side came from behind to beat Stuttgart.

Lassana Coulibaly swept in from Silas Wamangituka's excellent low cross to put Stuttgart ahead on the counter-attack.

Kingsley Coman levelled for Bayern and Robert Lewandowski's powerful strike completed a first-half turnaround.

Juventus loanee Douglas Costa found the corner to add a third for Bayern.

They remain two points above RB Leipzig after their 2-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday, and are now four ahead of third-placed Borussia Dortmund, who were beaten 2-1 by Cologne.

Philipp Forster was denied a second for Stuttgart one minute after Coman's equaliser, as Coulibaly was retrospectively penalised for a foul in robbing Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer of possession.

Lewandowski's goal is his 12th in eight Bundesliga appearances this season - and his 17th in 18 games for club and country in 2020-21.

The Poland international scored his 71st Champions League goal to become the joint-third top scorer in the competition's history on Wednesday, as Bayern beat Red Bull Salzburg 3-1 to qualify for the knockout stage with two games to spare.

Lewandowski, 32, headed onto the post in the opening minutes before producing a quality finish from the edge of the penalty area, after Coman had slotted in after 38 minutes.

Former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane set up Costa, who cut in from the right to confirm victory in the closing stages.

Bayern travel to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday (20:00 GMT), before hosting title rivals Leipzig next Saturday.

Line-ups

Stuttgart

  • 1Kobel
  • 5MavropanosSubstituted forKarazorat 58'minutes
  • 2Anton
  • 4Kempf
  • 14Wamangituka
  • 23Mangala
  • 3Endo
  • 24Sosa
  • 20FörsterSubstituted forKalajdzicat 76'minutes
  • 8CastroSubstituted forKlimowiczat 58'minutes
  • 7CoulibalySubstituted forMassimoat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Kalajdzic
  • 15Stenzel
  • 16Karazor
  • 21Klement
  • 25Egloff
  • 30Massimo
  • 31Klimowicz
  • 33Bredlow
  • 35Kaminski

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 17BoatengSubstituted forNianzouat 69'minutes
  • 27Alaba
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forSüleat 58'minutes
  • 24TolissoSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 83'minutes
  • 18Goretzka
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 69'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 29ComanSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 69'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 4Süle
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 10Sané
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 35Nübel
  • 42Musiala
Referee:
Harm Osmers

Match Stats

Home TeamStuttgartAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, VfB Stuttgart 1, FC Bayern München 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, VfB Stuttgart 1, FC Bayern München 3.

  3. Post update

    Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Marc Oliver Kempf tries a through ball, but Roberto Massimo is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Silas Wamangituka (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Massimo.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mateo Klimowicz.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! VfB Stuttgart 1, FC Bayern München 3. Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Mateo Klimowicz (VfB Stuttgart).

  8. Post update

    Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sasa Kalajdzic (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Waldemar Anton.

  10. Post update

    Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Mateo Klimowicz tries a through ball, but Roberto Massimo is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mateo Klimowicz (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Silas Wamangituka.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Waldemar Anton (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Silas Wamangituka.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München).

  14. Post update

    Waldemar Anton (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Corentin Tolisso because of an injury.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Roberto Massimo replaces Tanguy Coulibaly because of an injury.

  17. Post update

    Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marc Oliver Kempf (VfB Stuttgart).

  19. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Manuel Neuer tries a through ball, but Douglas Costa is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th November 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich971131131822
2RB Leipzig96211861220
3B Dortmund96032191218
4B Leverkusen8530169718
5Wolfsburg9450148617
6Union Berlin944121111016
7B Mgladbach93421313013
8Augsburg93331112-112
9Frankfurt92611416-212
10Stuttgart92521715211
11Werder Bremen92521315-211
12Hoffenheim82241415-18
13Hertha Berlin82151518-37
14Freiburg91441020-107
15Köln91351015-56
16Mainz81161021-114
17Arminia Bielefeld9117619-134
18Schalke9045524-194
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories