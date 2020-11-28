Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glenavon recovered from going behind early on to secure an impressive 3-1 victory over Crusaders at Mourneview Park.

Philip Lowry opened the scoring for the visitors in the third minute and it was five minutes after the break before Jack O'Mahony headed the equaliser.

Peter Campbell put the Lurgan Blues in front before Matthew Fitzpatrick made sure of the win 10 minutes from time.

It was a second league win of the season for Gary Hamilton's men.

It moves them up two places to fifth in the table, with Crusaders remaining in third after suffering their third defeat of the Irish Premiership campaign.

Crusaders' goal came from a right-wing corner that Adam Lecky rose highest to nod into the path of the unmarked Lowry who made the most of the home defence not reacting to fire in from close range.

Lowry's opener for Crusaders came after hesitancy in the Glenavon defence

Three minutes later the Lurgan Blues thought they had equalised when Crues keeper Gerard Doherty, a late replacement for Sean O'Neill who got injured in the warm-up, fumbled a corner into his own net but a free-kick was awarded for a foul against him.

Doherty then made good saves from O'Mahony and Fitzpatrick as Glenavon began to play their way into the match before taking the lead early in the second-half.

A good move released Daniel Purkis down the left and his pinpoint cross was met by O'Mahony at the back post with an emphatic header.

James Singleton had a snapshot well saved by Doherty before Hamilton's side took the lead on 74 minutes when Campbell showed good composure to guide a low shot into the bottom corner.

The hard-working Fitzpatrick's goal six minutes later came when an effort from a corner came back off the woodwork and he was on hand to tap home.