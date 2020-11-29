Last updated on .From the section Irish

Chris Shields fires home Dundalk's seventh goal in the semi-final hammering

Dundalk have registered the biggest win in FAI Cup history by thumping First Division minnows Athlone Town 11-0 in Sunday night's semi-final.

Michael Duffy (2), Andy Doyle, John Mountney, Patrick McEleney and David McMillan were on target as the Lilywhites led 6-0 at the break.

The misery continued for the hosts with Chris Shields, Nathan Oduwa and McMillan increasing the advantage.

Jordan Flores and Sean Murray completed the Athlone Town Stadium rout.

Dundalk booked a spot in the decider against holders and Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers, who defeated Sligo Rovers 2-0 earlier on Sunday.