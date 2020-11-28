Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Cove Rangers spurned the chance to return to the top of Scottish League 1 after being held 1-1 by Airdrieonians.

With league leaders Falkirk in League Cup action on Sunday, Cove looked like replacing them at the summit thanks to Jamie Masson goal. But Thomas Robert levelled just before the hour.

Partick Thistle are fourth - level on 10 points with Airdrie - after Connor Murray's early goal at Montrose.

Forfar are off the bottom after Bobby Barr secured a 1-0 win at Peterhead.