From the section Scottish League Two

Scottish League Two leaders Queen's Park struck late to beat Stenhousemuir 3-1 and stay four points clear.

Queens trailed to Botti Biabi's goal, but Lee Kilday levelled before Bob McHugh and Simon Murray scored in the final few minutes to earn victory.

Kane Hester scored three as second-placed Elgin thrashed Cowdenbeath 5-2 in front of 220 fans at Borough Briggs.

Aidan Sopel and Conor O'Keefe also netted for the hosts, with Kyle Miller and Cian Kavanagh responding.

Stirling won 1-0 at Albion Rovers thanks to Andy Ryan's early goal to stay third and Stranraer won 4-1 at bottom club Brechin City.

Ruari Paton and Luc Bollan traded goals before Thomas Orr and Darryl Duffy gave Stranraer a cushion and James Hilton added a late fourth.

And Edinburgh City ended their two-game losing run with a 4-0 win at Annan Athletic, thanks to Liam Henderson, Josh Campbell and a Blair Henderson brace.